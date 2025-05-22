Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 3,936 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $495,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,822,217.35. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PLTR traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.29. 75,223,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,532,872. The stock has a market cap of $286.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.67, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

