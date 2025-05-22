Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $4,327,607.72 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $4,327,607.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $74,568.32. The trade was a 98.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44.

On Monday, March 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.29. 75,223,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,532,872. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $133.49. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $286.81 billion, a PE ratio of 643.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,233,000. Grange Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,956 shares of the company's stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 166,636 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.95.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

