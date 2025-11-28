Free Trial
Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Pan African Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on Pan African Resources with a GBX 112 price target, implying about a 12% upside from the prior close.
  • Shares traded at GBX 100 midday; the company has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a P/E of 13.97 and a 12‑month range of GBX 33–101.60, and produces over 200,000 oz/year from long‑life African gold mines.
  • Insider Cobus Loots sold 200,000 shares at GBX 87 on Sept. 22 for £174,000, and insiders collectively own 2.15% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 112 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock's previous close.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

Pan African Resources stock traded up GBX 2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 100. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 33 and a 12-month high of GBX 101.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Cobus Loots sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87, for a total value of £174,000. Insiders own 2.15% of the company's stock.

About Pan African Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

