Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Get Pan African Resources alerts: Sign Up

Pan African Resources Price Performance

's stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 112 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock's previous close.

Pan African Resources stock traded up GBX 2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 100. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 33 and a 12-month high of GBX 101.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Cobus Loots sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87, for a total value of £174,000. Insiders own 2.15% of the company's stock.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pan African Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pan African Resources wasn't on the list.

While Pan African Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here