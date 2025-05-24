Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities cut Parkland from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Parkland Price Performance

TSE PKI opened at C$38.29 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$30.09 and a 1-year high of C$40.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nora Duke acquired 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,388.24. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.76, for a total value of C$183,800.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

