Patrick J. Heron Acquires 2,520 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT - Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $34,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,391.24. The trade was a 14.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 1,192,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,223. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.87. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The business had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Barclays PLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,392 shares of the company's stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 79,579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the company's stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,339,792 shares of the company's stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676,295 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

