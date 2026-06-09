Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 20,000 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $5,418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,688,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,864,223.70. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total transaction of $6,541,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $6,842,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $1,092,360.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $7,905,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $9,660,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,778 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,128.78.

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,943 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $4,670,077.89.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.70, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 23,179 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $4,170,597.47.

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Vicor Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.15. 769,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,699. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $361.89. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vicor by 1,542.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 413,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,921.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,630 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICR

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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