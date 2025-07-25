Paul A. Mahon Sells 11,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $3,345,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,185,469.91. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $304.50. 310,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,488. The stock's fifty day moving average is $300.01 and its 200-day moving average is $316.20. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

