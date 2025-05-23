Paula Green Sells 632 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 632 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $18,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,253. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Paula Green sold 1,101 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $41,452.65.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Paula Green sold 140 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $5,422.20.

On Thursday, March 20th, Paula Green sold 291 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $12,128.88.

On Thursday, March 6th, Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $37,555.38.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.26. 568,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.54. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company's stock worth $95,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,587 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,984,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,705,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15,927.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 846,107 shares of the company's stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,960,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

