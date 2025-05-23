PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 2.1% - Time to Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.41 and last traded at $69.93. 2,196,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,195,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.68.

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in PayPal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in PayPal by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

