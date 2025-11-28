Free Trial
PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
PCCW logo with Computer and Technology background
Key Points

  • PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) shares gapped up, opening at $0.77 from a prior close of $0.7325 and last trading at $0.77, up about 0.6% on a volume of 200 shares.
  • The stock is trading above its 50-day ($0.71) and 200-day ($0.68) simple moving averages, a short- and long-term bullish technical signal.
  • PCCW is a telecommunications provider operating in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore and internationally, offering services such as local telephony, broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international and satellite/network-based telecom, plus outsourcing and consulting.
PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $0.7325, but opened at $0.77. PCCW shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

PCCW Trading Up 0.6%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

