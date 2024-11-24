Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 5,375 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 124.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

