Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 6,505 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,104 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company's stock.

Diageo Trading Up 1.7 %

Diageo stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

