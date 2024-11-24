Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $5.24 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 49.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 43.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dollar Tree by 15.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 51.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 633,223 shares of the company's stock worth $84,314,000 after acquiring an additional 214,912 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

