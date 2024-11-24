Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Free Report) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,950 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,850 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.33% of Hallador Energy worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hallador Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hallador Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,683 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,757 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $735,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hallador Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,879 shares of the energy company's stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,885,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

HNRG opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $568.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.62. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.57. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hallador Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,100,282.94. This trade represents a 15.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 14,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,920. This represents a 42.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $251,290 and have sold 83,196 shares worth $1,079,078. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company's stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hallador Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hallador Energy wasn't on the list.

While Hallador Energy currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here