Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,521 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,860,256 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 503,600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 82,307 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $77.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. SS&C Technologies's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This represents a 45.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. This represents a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

