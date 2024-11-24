Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 27,932 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,445 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 27,932 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mosaic worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic's payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

