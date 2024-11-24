Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.35% of Summit Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Summit Midstream alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream

In other news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $35,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,283.66. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $142,710. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMC opened at $37.35 on Friday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54.

Summit Midstream Profile

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Summit Midstream, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Summit Midstream wasn't on the list.

While Summit Midstream currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here