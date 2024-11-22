Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL's share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 1205675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company's stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

