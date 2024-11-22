PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Trading 1.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of PENG (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.60. 67,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,045,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

PENG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PENG in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PENG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PENG in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PENG from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PENG had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $311.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PENG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of PENG stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,982.50. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

