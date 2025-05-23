PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Director Purchases $14,992.40 in Stock

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT - Get Free Report) Director Jose A. Briones purchased 1,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $14,992.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,199.34. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get PFLT alerts: Sign Up

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.4%

PFLT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 371,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,670. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,736 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 279,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 85.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,196,752 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 550,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,123 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,446,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $11.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital wasn't on the list.

While PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here