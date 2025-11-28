Free Trial
Penny Stocks To Follow Now - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Five penny stocks to watch: MarketBeat names Bitfarms (BITF), Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA), Aditxt (ADTX), Tilray Brands (TLRY), and Beyond Meat (BYND) as the top penny stocks by recent dollar trading volume.
  • Penny-stock risks: Penny stocks (commonly under $5) are thinly traded with low liquidity, limited public information, high volatility, and greater susceptibility to fraud or market manipulation.
  • These selections span sectors—crypto mining (Bitfarms), biotechnology (Pasithea, Aditxt), cannabis (Tilray) and plant-based foods (Beyond Meat)—indicating diverse catalysts and risk profiles across the list.
Bitfarms, Pasithea Therapeutics, Aditxt, Tilray Brands, and Beyond Meat are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small or thinly traded companies that sell at low prices—commonly defined in the U.S. as under $5 per share—and are often quoted on over-the-counter markets or "pink sheets" rather than major exchanges. Because they have low liquidity, limited public information and high price volatility, penny stocks carry elevated risks of large losses and susceptibility to fraud or market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

Aditxt (ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

