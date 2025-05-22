Penny Stocks To Research - May 22nd

BigBear.ai, TeraWulf, and Wolfspeed are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that typically trade at low prices—often below $5 per share—on over-the-counter markets rather than major stock exchanges. Because these companies usually have limited market capitalization and less regulatory oversight, their stock prices can be highly volatile and carry a greater risk of rapid gains or losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. 104,052,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,642,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.32.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 57,145,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,298,763. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.00.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 108,468,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,737,234. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.62.

