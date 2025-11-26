PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Director Doug Jones Sells 20,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 430,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,030,900. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Doug Jones sold 23,453 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $2,991,664.68.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Doug Jones sold 4,318 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $544,456.62.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 352,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.39. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $573.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. PennyMac Financial Services's payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 926,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,779,000 after purchasing an additional 757,489 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,268,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $39,976,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,249,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 310,919 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,019 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised PennyMac Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

