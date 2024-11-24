Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 966,654 BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 966,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,901,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $156,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth $319,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,693 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $421,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $144,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,159,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $265,664,761.08. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $17.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2885 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust's previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

