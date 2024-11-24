Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,163 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $19,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. The trade was a 41.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,724,067.18. This represents a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of American Express from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $253.09.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $301.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.23. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $163.32 and a 1-year high of $301.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

