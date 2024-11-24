Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $48.04 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,995 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 28,802 shares during the quarter. Qualys comprises 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Qualys worth $48,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average is $135.03. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.17 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised Qualys from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Westpark Capital restated a "hold" rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $585,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,853,162.46. This represents a 24.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,919 shares of company stock worth $2,993,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

