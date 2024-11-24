Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $57.09 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,962 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,757 shares during the period. Okta comprises about 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Okta worth $57,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company's stock worth $48,870,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 184,107 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Okta by 69.9% in the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 22,144 shares of the company's stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.15, a PEG ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.69 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $632.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $764,655.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 14,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,133,475.63. This represents a 40.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $199,556.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,581,937.50. This represents a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,789 shares of company stock worth $35,701,361. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

