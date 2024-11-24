Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $62.65 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR - Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,840 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 39,483 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises 1.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CyberArk Software worth $62,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.37.

Shares of CYBR opened at $319.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.23 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $332.05. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $290.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. CyberArk Software's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

