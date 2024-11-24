Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $74.23 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,109 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $74,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $149.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $190.59. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

