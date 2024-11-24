Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $80.54 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,156 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $80,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $696,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company's stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company's stock worth $379,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $372.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 539.51, a P/E/G ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.91. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.62.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

