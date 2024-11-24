Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266,403 shares of the company's stock after selling 654,748 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne makes up approximately 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of SentinelOne worth $54,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SentinelOne alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $80,604,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $36,237,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,972,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,082,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $253,011.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,676.40. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $28.54 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. SentinelOne's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SentinelOne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SentinelOne wasn't on the list.

While SentinelOne currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here