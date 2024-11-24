Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $35.36 Million Investment in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,099,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Rubrik at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rubrik from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Rubrik Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $51.58.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,844,113.60. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 104,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,278,327.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 462,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,486,909.40. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,312 shares of company stock worth $17,657,062.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

