Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 801,968 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075,127 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 801,968 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 3.66% of Fastly worth $38,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fastly by 400.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 95.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 16,102 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $100,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 542,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,390,387.50. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $105,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,138,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,368,125. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,142 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastly from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

