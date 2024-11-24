Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 11,981 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,814 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 11,981 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

