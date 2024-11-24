Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 151,402 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,466 shares of the company's stock after selling 151,402 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC's holdings in NU were worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 97.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 500,791 shares of the company's stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 247,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,593,217 shares of the company's stock worth $114,447,000 after buying an additional 343,114 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 9.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the company's stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,314 shares of the company's stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 845.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,108 shares of the company's stock worth $24,636,000 after buying an additional 1,846,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.21.

NU Stock Up 3.8 %

NU stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

