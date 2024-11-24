Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $16.15 Million Position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 867,129 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $17.25 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

