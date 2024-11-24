Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,922 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 831,942 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $410,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,915 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,497,160,000 after buying an additional 138,842 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,010,430 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,474,151,000 after buying an additional 100,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $520.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $404.32 and a 1 year high of $534.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $549.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

