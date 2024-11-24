Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,489 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 42,467 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $87.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair raised PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here