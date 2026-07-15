Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Cut to "Neutral" at Seaport Research Partners

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Research Partners from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PNR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.93.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here