Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $3,765,534.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $3,765,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 146,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,101,515.28. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,985 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $3,896,343.75.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,890 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total transaction of $4,026,526.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,910 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $4,035,889.70.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,300 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.91, for a total value of $4,366,933.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.22, for a total value of $4,950,452.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total value of $4,818,010.50.

Get Penumbra alerts: Sign Up

Penumbra Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.17. 304,826 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,281. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $253.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penumbra from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Penumbra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Penumbra by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Penumbra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Penumbra wasn't on the list.

While Penumbra currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here