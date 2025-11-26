Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $540,108.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,800 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $540,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,424,684.16. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.98, for a total transaction of $160,188.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.70, for a total transaction of $149,820.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $162,348.00.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.96. 434,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,909. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.26 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $258.75 and its 200 day moving average is $257.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Penumbra's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.4% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,395 shares of the company's stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Penumbra by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 90,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an "underweight" rating for the company. UBS Group set a $335.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an "outperform" rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.69.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

