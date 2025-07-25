Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6175 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PFIS alerts: Sign Up

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFIS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $498.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company's stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peoples Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peoples Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While Peoples Financial Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here