PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. NASDAQ: PEP. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PepsiCo stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

PEP traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $129.31. 5,134,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.79 and a 52-week high of $181.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.69. The company has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CICC Research reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here