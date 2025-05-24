Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get PWP alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 0.6%

PWP opened at $17.53 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.29 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,387 shares of the company's stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the company's stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Perella Weinberg Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perella Weinberg Partners wasn't on the list.

While Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here