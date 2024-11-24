Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 200,000 RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.33% of RF Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RF Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000.

RF Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

RF Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16.

About RF Acquisition Corp II

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 5, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

Featured Stories

