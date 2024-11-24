Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX - Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II accounts for 1.2% of Periscope Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 636.0% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,095,681 shares of the company's stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 946,805 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the company's stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 595,250 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,229,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 979,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 517,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPXX opened at $10.70 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

