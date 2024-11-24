Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI - Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 259,260 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.01% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get APXI alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APXI. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 394,879 shares of the company's stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 792,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company's stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider APx Acquisition Corp. I, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and APx Acquisition Corp. I wasn't on the list.

While APx Acquisition Corp. I currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here