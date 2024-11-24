Periscope Capital Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC - Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition accounts for about 2.8% of Periscope Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 82,353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,549 shares of the company's stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 1,025,304 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSC opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

