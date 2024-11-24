Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.56% of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth $2,006,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08.

About Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc was formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp.

