Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 128,501 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,501 shares during the period. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 2.6% of Periscope Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.91% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SVII alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 135.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,012,215 shares of the company's stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 582,688 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,101,435 shares of the company's stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 482,767 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 730,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 94,579 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 407,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 3,239.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 50,303 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II wasn't on the list.

While Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here